HSC exams in flood-hit areas to be held later: Education minister
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent exams will be held later in the areas if the flood situation worsens there, said education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Wednesday.
He, however, hopes the exams could be started from 30 June, the stipulated date.
The minister said this to the media after a meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee, formed to hold the upcoming HSC and equivalent examinations in a fair, copying-free environment, at the secretariat today, Wednesday.
Speaking about the flood situation in Sylhet region, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury said they are already aware of the weather forecast for Sylhet region and rising water levels at different rivers there.
Preparations have been made keeping in mind the movement of candidates in the areas that are likely to be affected by flood, he insisted.
The education minister further said that the exams at the initial level won’t be held in the areas where flood situation is likely to deteriorate. Preparations have been taken to hold those exams later.
“We have been monitoring the flood situation. We hope we will be able to arrange the exams. But the convenience of the examinees is most important to us. We do not want them to suffer and their desired results be affected in any way,” he added.