Passing rate and number of GPA-5 down significantly in this year’s SSC results

In this year’s SSC and equivalent exams, the passing rate and the number of GPA-5 have gone down significantly. This year, the average passing rate across all boards is 80.39 per cent, whereas in 2022, the passing rate was 87.44 per cent. This year, a total of 1,83,578 examinees have gotten GPA-5. Last year, 2,69,602 students had gotten GPA-5.
Around 10:30 this morning the results were published simultaneously at the educational institutes as well as online. Later, education minister Dipu Moni revealed the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city around 11:00am.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina published the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations pressing a button. The prime minister officially inaugurated the result announcement programme at the Ganabhaban today, Friday at 9:00am.
Education minister Dipu Moni, deputy minister of education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and the education board chairmans were also present at the time.
The SSC results have not been published on a Friday in recent history. Meanwhile, Awami League along with their allied organisations has organised a rally in the capital today. BNP too has a grand rally scheduled in the capital today. Some are also speculating clashes in this concern.
However, Tapan Kumar Sarkar, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee as well as chairman of the Dhaka Education Board told Prothom Alo that students can collect results through SMS and the website.
The SSC and equivalent examinations started on 30 April. There were over two million candidates under nine education boards, the madrasah board and the technical education board.