Passing rate and number of GPA-5 down significantly in this year’s SSC results

In this year’s SSC and equivalent exams, the passing rate and the number of GPA-5 have gone down significantly. This year, the average passing rate across all boards is 80.39 per cent, whereas in 2022, the passing rate was 87.44 per cent. This year, a total of 1,83,578 examinees have gotten GPA-5. Last year, 2,69,602 students had gotten GPA-5.

Around 10:30 this morning the results were published simultaneously at the educational institutes as well as online. Later, education minister Dipu Moni revealed the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city around 11:00am.