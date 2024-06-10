Private universities set to introduce PhD programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a policy decision to introduce PhD programmes in the private universities and a committee has been formed to draft the policy.

While there are opportunities to pursue a PhD in the country's public universities, there have been no such opportunities in private universities .

Experts have stated that allowing private universities to offer PhD programmes is certainly a good initiative. This is because the quality of some private universities is relatively good now.

In fact, some private universities are included among the universities in the country that are ranked in the QS World University Rankings.

Moreover, many well-known former and current public university teachers are teaching in private universities. While many of them were able to supervise PhD researchers during their tenure at public universities, but they cannot do so at private universities.

Opening up of PhD programmes at private universities will allow them to supervise researchers there as well.

However, stakeholders think that PhD programmes should not be introduced indiscriminately in private universities and only those universities that meet the specific standards should be able to launch these programmes. There should be no compromise on the quality of research.