UGC policy underway
Private universities set to introduce PhD programmes
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made a policy decision to introduce PhD programmes in the private universities and a committee has been formed to draft the policy.
While there are opportunities to pursue a PhD in the country's public universities, there have been no such opportunities in private universities .
Experts have stated that allowing private universities to offer PhD programmes is certainly a good initiative. This is because the quality of some private universities is relatively good now.
In fact, some private universities are included among the universities in the country that are ranked in the QS World University Rankings.
Moreover, many well-known former and current public university teachers are teaching in private universities. While many of them were able to supervise PhD researchers during their tenure at public universities, but they cannot do so at private universities.
Opening up of PhD programmes at private universities will allow them to supervise researchers there as well.
However, stakeholders think that PhD programmes should not be introduced indiscriminately in private universities and only those universities that meet the specific standards should be able to launch these programmes. There should be no compromise on the quality of research.
When asked, UGC chairman (additional charge) professor Muhammad Alamgir said that this initiative has been taken primarily. A committee has been formed to draft a policy. Further discussions will be held before a final decision is made.
Currently, there are 114 registered private universities in the country. However, not all of these universities are performing well; rather the quality of education at many private universities is questionable.
Although conducting research is one of the major responsibilities of universities, according to the latest annual report by the UGC, a total of 15 per cent of private universities with active educational programmes did not allocate any funds for research in 2022.
However, private universities such as North South University, BRAC University, Independent University, East West University, United International University, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, American International University, Daffodil International University, and University of Asia Pacific allocate comparatively more funds on research.
In this situation, there has long been a demand to introduce PhD programmes in capable private universities. Last year, during an educational dialogue at the 'University Admission Festival' organized by Prothom Alo, vice-chancellors of private universities and education-related stakeholders stated that one of the primary functions of a university is to create new knowledge through research.
Postgraduate and PhD-level students are required for research. Therefore, it is essential to open PhD programmes in private universities even if on a limited scale.
Six-member committee
The UGC on 4 June formed a six-member committee headed by UGC member (private university wing) professor Bishwajit Chanda for formulation of a draft policy.
The other members of the committee are UGC member and Swadhinata Padak recipient professor Hasina Khan, former dean of NSU and current pro vice-chancellor of Uttara University Gour Gobinda Goswami, Rajshahi University’s former director of Institute of Bangladesh Studies and Green University’s dean of arts faculty professor Md Shahidullah and UGC director Omar Faruq.
UGC’s senior additional director Shariful Islam has been made the member secretary of the committee.
The committee will be able to create PhD coursework or research-method-related curricula or modules suitable for various academic disciplines and clusters by forming the necessary number of expert panels (committees).
The committee has been tasked with drafting a policy for the introduction of PhD programmes in private universities as soon as possible. The committee will be able to create PhD coursework or research-method-related curricula or modules suitable for various academic disciplines and clusters by forming the necessary number of expert panels (committees). If deemed necessary, the committee can also co-opt one or more members.
Speaking on the matter, former vice chancellor of United International University, M Rezwan Khan, said that the initiative to introduce PhD programmes in private universities is quite positive.
However, to maintain quality, the standards for PhD requirements such as research, publications, and so on must be clearly defined, he noted.
M Rezwan Khan argued if the standards are upheld and the prior experience of supervisors is considered, it would be beneficial to open PhD programmes at the private universities.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Galib Ashraf