From contestant to World Robot Olympiad judge

Sazzad said, "I was wondering whether it would be right to enter the contest with such short time and so little experience. Shihab encouraged me. He said that entering a competition is the best way to learn. So I went to register in the Future Engineers category and leant that you had to enter as a team of two. I didn't have anyone."

That was when Sazzad met Tausif Samin of Notre Dame. They registered in the competition together. The Bangladesh chapter of the competition was held online then because of the pandemic. Achieving an honourable mention, the Sazzad-Samin duo got a chance of taking part in WRO. Thus began prepping for the global stage. Sazzad said, "I would commute between Narayanganj and Dhaka every day then. There was the social distance protocol in place because of the pandemic. In these conditions, we would get directions and instruments from BdOSN's Koreshi bhai (Maherul Azam) and then prepare by ourselves. He would help us with whatever we needed."

WRO was online that time because of the pandemic. This was the first time that Bangladesh was participating in WRO. And it the very first time, the Sazzad-Samin team prodigy won 10th place in the whole world.