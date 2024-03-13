National University spent only Tk 702 for each student in 2022
The UGC report noted that the National University spent Tk 1,151 for each student in 2020, while it went down to Tk 743 in 2021, and Tk 702 in 2022
There has been a steady downtick in the per-student spending at the National University, with the annual expense standing at only Tk 702 and the monthly expense at Tk 58 in 2022. Besides, there are significant questions regarding the quality of education at its colleges.
On the flip side, Bangladesh Agricultural University spends the maximum for its students and is in a relatively better position in terms of the quality of education and research, according to an annual report of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The UGC prepared the report based on information for 2022 and has recently presented it to the president. Excluding infrastructure development, maintenance, and machinery purchases, the expenditure shown in the annual budget is divided by the particular university’s total number of students to calculate the per-student spending.
There have long been questions about the quality of education in colleges under the university, which was established in 1992. Some allegations assert that the colleges are more focused on exams than regular classes
According to UGC data, specialised universities, such as science, medical, engineering, and agricultural ones, have higher spending per student than general universities. Experts say universities with higher spending maintain a relatively better quality of education and research, while those that spend less maintain a relatively lower standard of education.
Currently, there are 169 authorised public and private universities in the country, with 55 being public and 114 private. However, the report on per-student spending is prepared based on data collected from 50 public universities.
Among all university-level students, around 72 per cent belong to different colleges under the National University. There are approximately 3.2 million students in total at the university’s 2,257 colleges.
Has the salary information of the teachers of the colleges been counted? Have the regular allocations by the government for the colleges been considered? The teachers are being sent abroad under the college education development project. Has it been included in the information?National University Vice Chancellor Mashiur Rahman
However, there have long been questions about the quality of education in colleges under the university, which was established in 1992. Some allegations assert that the colleges are more focused on exams than regular classes.
Investment is a crucial factor for quality education. The National University’s poor spending indicates inadequate study opportunities and environment at its colleges. The UGC report noted that the National University spent Tk 1,151 for each student in 2020, while it went down to Tk 743 in 2021, and Tk 702 in 2022.
However, National University Vice Chancellor Mashiur Rahman disagreed with the UGC report. While talking to Prothom Alo, he questioned if the salaries of the college teachers and other budgets have been included in the calculation.
“Has the salary information of the teachers of the colleges been counted? Have the regular allocations by the government for the colleges been considered? The teachers are being sent abroad under the college education development project. Has it been included in the information?” he said.
The vice chancellor believes that the report did not capture the entire scenario. He, however, admitted that his university has a lower budget compared to other universities. If they spend in line with other universities, their quality of education will improve too.
However, UGC Chairman Muhammad Alamgir said they prepared the report based on information provided by the universities. The commission does not have any input of its own.
Expenses of universities
Bangladesh Agricultural University has the highest per-student expense among all public universities. It spent Tk 466,000 for each student in 2022, which is up by Tk 63,000 from the previous year.
In the year, Dhaka University spent an average of Tk 218,557 for each student, while it was Tk 185,124 in the previous year. The per-student cost at Rajshahi University stood at Tk 201,778 in 2022 and was Tk 150,000 in the previous year.
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) spent Tk 314,477 for each student in 2022, which was Tk 298,000 in the previous year. The cost was Tk 144,670 at Chittagong University in 2022, and it was 119,924 in the previous year.
The per-student cost was Tk 186,000 at Jahangirnagar University in 2022, and it was Tk 162,000 in the previous year.
* The report, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Misbahul Haque