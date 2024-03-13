National University spent only Tk 702 for each student in 2022

There has been a steady downtick in the per-student spending at the National University, with the annual expense standing at only Tk 702 and the monthly expense at Tk 58 in 2022. Besides, there are significant questions regarding the quality of education at its colleges.

On the flip side, Bangladesh Agricultural University spends the maximum for its students and is in a relatively better position in terms of the quality of education and research, according to an annual report of the University Grants Commission (UGC).