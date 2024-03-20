How Adnan stood first in BUET admission test

My school was in Chattogram, it was Chittagong Government High School. I moved to Dhaka in early 2022 after getting admitted to Notre Dame College.

I used to stay in a four-member room in a hostel. Here, I faced various difficulties in terms of food, bedding and health. I had been sick most of the time, but I did not care about it. I would try to maintain consistency in my study.

I would study round the clock, except for the breaks for sleep, prayers and meals. I would remain alert so that the times are not wasted. Hailing from Chattogram, I got admitted to one of the best colleges in the country. All (dear and near ones) had expectations surrounding me, and I would study with the expectations in my mind.