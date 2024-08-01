HSC exams in new schedule from 11 August
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams will be held as per a new schedule from 11 August.
Till then the exams will remain postponed due to the situation centering the quota reform movement in government jobs.
Dhaka education board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar confirmed this to Prothom Alo Thursday.
Earlier, the HSC and equivalent exams of all the education boards were postponed several times. The exams were first postponed on 18 July, then the exams of 21, 23 and 25 were postponed.
Then, the exams of 28 July to 1 August were postponed and the exams were supposed to resume from 4 August.
But according to the new decision, the exams will be taken from 11 August as per a new routine.