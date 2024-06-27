ISD organises the Carnegie Mellon Robotics Summer Camp

To provide a unique and enriching experience for students interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), the International School Dhaka (ISD) organised the Carnegie Mellon Robotics Summer Camp in partnership with Carnegie Mellon Robotics Academy for the second time.

The summer camp was held on school campus at the ISD Design Lab from 19-23 June. The five-day summer camp gave all participating students the opportunity to learn and equip themselves with the basic knowledge to start their journey in advanced programming language and robotics.