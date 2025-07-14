US calls Fulbright applications, requires IELTS score 7
The United States (US) called for applications for the 2026-2027 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Programme, US Embassy Dhaka said in a press release issued on its website.
Applicants will require a valid minimum Internet-based Test (iBT) of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) score of 80 or IELTS score of 7 to apply for the FLTA Programme while application will close on 31 July.
The Fulbright FLTA programme provides scholarships for highly motivated early career Bangladeshi educational professionals working in English language and other related fields (e.g., American studies, journalism and media, American or English Literature, and Bengali language instructors) to teach Bengali at institutions of higher education in the US.
Eligibility requirements
Be a teacher of English or related fields with no more than seven years of teaching experience at the university level.
Have at least a four-year bachelor’s degree from an accredited public or private university in Bangladesh.
Not have a degree from a US college/university or be enrolled in a current degree program in the US.
Be fluent in English.
Have a valid minimum Internet-based TOEFL score of 80 or IELTS score of 7.
Be a Bangladeshi citizen residing in Bangladesh at the time of application.
Submit a complete online application according to the program guidelines.
Applicants must demonstrate dependability, integrity, and professionalism. Material misrepresentation (e.g., plagiarism) at any time during the application or grant period is grounds for elimination or grant termination, as well as ineligibility for participation in future U.S. government-sponsored programs.
Family members are not permitted to accompany participants during the program.
Work and facilities
This nine-month and non-degree programme provides Bangladeshi academics and professionals with an excellent professional development opportunity to refine their skills, increase their English language proficiency, and enhance their knowledge of the US, according to the press release.
Fulbright FLTA fellows typically teach Bengali language classes to American and international students from around the world. Fellows and their students will have a unique opportunity to learn about each other’s cultures and societies.
Fulbright FLTA participants may assist in up to 20 hours of language classes a week and are required to enroll in at least two courses per semester, one of which must be in American Studies. Coursework is offered on either an audit or credit basis.
Fulbright FLTA participants will also be expected to facilitate cultural events, language clubs, discussion groups, and interact with their host community through conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach events.
Application Package
A completed online application.
Academic transcripts and certificates from each post-secondary institution attended (bachelor’s and master’s).
Three recommendation letters submitted and uploaded by the reference onto the online application portal (prospective candidates must register their references through the “Recommender Registration” button on the online application site).
Valid TOEFL / IELTS score (if available).
Application information and deadline:
Applications are due on Thursday, 31 July 2025, at 11:59 pm BST.
For submitting online application, visit here.
For detailed application instructions, visit: 2026-27 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA).