US calls Fulbright applications, requires IELTS score 7

The United States (US) called for applications for the 2026-2027 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Programme, US Embassy Dhaka said in a press release issued on its website.

Applicants will require a valid minimum Internet-based Test (iBT) of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) score of 80 or IELTS score of 7 to apply for the FLTA Programme while application will close on 31 July.

The Fulbright FLTA programme provides scholarships for highly motivated early career Bangladeshi educational professionals working in English language and other related fields (e.g., American studies, journalism and media, American or English Literature, and Bengali language instructors) to teach Bengali at institutions of higher education in the US.