Budget gives special priority to employment-oriented education: Salehuddin

The budget allocation for the entire education sector increased by Tk 933 crore (9.33 billion) in the proposed national budget of Tk 789,999 crore (7.9 trillion), for the financial year 2025-2026.

A total of Taka 95,645 crore (956.45 billion) has been allocated to the education sector, with the primary and mass education ministry Taka 35,403 crore (354.03 billion) and education ministry’s two divisions - Secondary and Higher Education and Technical and Madrasah Education Taka 47,564 crore (475.64 billion) and Taka 12,678 crore (126.78 billion) respectively.

Ministry of Education’s two divisions; Secondary and Higher Education and Technical and Madrasah Education, have received notable increases in 2025-2026.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division has been allocated Taka 47,564 crore (475.64 billion), up by Taka 3,456 crore (34.56 billion) from the previous year’s Taka 44,108 crore (441.08 billion). The revised budget of last year had been reduced to Taka 39,233 crore, (392.33 billion) making this year’s proposal a significant rebound.

Besides, the Technical and Madrasah Education Division has also seen a boost, receiving Taka 12,678 crore (126.78 billion) in proposed budget; an increase of Taka 895 crore (8.95 billion) from the original 2024-25 allocation of Taka 11,783 crore (117.83 billion).