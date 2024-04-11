QS ranking by subjects: BUET 305th in engineering-tech, DU too features in 2024

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been ranked 305th in engineering and technology subjects in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

The rankings were published on Wednesday.

This year, over 16,300 academic programmes were ranked across various subjects and a total of 1,559 institutions were ranked, said the QS on its website.

In the 14th edition of the rankings, five broad faculty areas have been featured: Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.

Other than BUET, only Dhaka University made the cut in three out of five broad subject areas.