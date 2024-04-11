QS ranking by subjects: BUET 305th in engineering-tech, DU too features in 2024
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been ranked 305th in engineering and technology subjects in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2024.
The rankings were published on Wednesday.
This year, over 16,300 academic programmes were ranked across various subjects and a total of 1,559 institutions were ranked, said the QS on its website.
In the 14th edition of the rankings, five broad faculty areas have been featured: Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.
Other than BUET, only Dhaka University made the cut in three out of five broad subject areas.
In the engineering and technology category, BUET came 305th this year, 30 notches up compared to the previous year’s rankings. However, BUET was ranked 185th in this category in the QS subject rankings of 2022.
BUET achieved the place scoring 64.5 out of 100. This score dropped to 64.4 last year from a score of 72.5 in the preceding year.
Dhaka University has been ranked at 501-550 brackets in engineering and technology fields in this year’s rankings. The oldest university of the country was ranked 332nd in this category in 2022, but failed to make a cut in this category the next year.
The DU has been ranked at 451-500 in the social science and management category in the rankings, the same bracket it was ranked in the last year. However, the university was ranked 332nd in the same category in 2022.
In arts and humanities category, the DU has been ranked within 501-550. The DU was ranked 378th in this subject area in 2022.
Like the previous year, no Bangladeshi university has found a place in life sciences and medicine and natural sciences categories in this year’s rankings.
The QS said it determined the rankings based on five indicators -- academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, H-index and International research network (by broad faculty area).