HSC, equivalent exams begin in 3 boards Sunday

The Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams under the Chittagong Education Board, Madrasah Education Board, and Technical Education Board will commence on Sunday.
The examinations were postponed on 11 August due to natural calamities. Like other general education boards, the examinees under the Chattogram board will sit in information and communication technology examination on Sunday.
The HSC and equivalent exams under the other boards began on 17 August as per the previous schedule. But the authorities deferred examinations of the three boards to 27 August due to floods.