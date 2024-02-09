463 SSC candidates in border areas concerned
A total of 463 SSC candidates of two border-lying upazilas in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban, and their guardians, are assailed by anxiety.
There are only six days left for the SSC exam, but even till yesterday, Thursday, they were unsure whether the exams would be held in the specified centres.
Meanwhile, other than a few stray shots, the local people did not hear any firing at the Cox's Bazar and Bandarban border areas yesterday, Thursday. They are trying to resume normal activities. Persons are returning home from the shelters.
However, intermittent firing was heard from 8:00 Thursday night at Unchhiprang, Nayapara, Lambarbil areas of Howaikang union, Teknaf upazila. Local fish farmer Mahfuzur Rahman told Prothom Alo Thursday night that he had a fish farm near the border along the river Naf.
But he hasn't been leaving his house due to the increase in gunfire from 8:00 at night.
On Thursday, in face of attack from the Arakan Army and other rebel groups, another two members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) entered Bangladesh at the Whykong border in Teknaf.
This brings number of members of the Myanmar border guard police, customs officers and others who have fled into Bangladesh, up to a total of 330. They are in the custody of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
Discussions are on as to whether they will be taken back to Myanmar by air or by river route. For the sake of administrative convenience, 101 of them have been relocated from Tumbru in Naikhongchhari, Bandarban to Hnila, Teknaf, under strict security.
A mortar shell was found in a marsh at Nayapara of Ghumdhum union, Naikhangchhari upazila yesterday, Thursday.
The law enforcement agencies feel this is likely an unexploded shell. Local children had found it while collecting firewood.
Local UP member Anwarul Islam said that BGB has taken the unexploded mortar shell into their custody. It has been kept at a distance from any settlement for safety. A bomb disposal unit will come to deal with it later.