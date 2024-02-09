463 SSC candidates in border areas concerned

Meanwhile, other than a few stray shots, the local people did not hear any firing at the Cox's Bazar and Bandarban border areas yesterday, Thursday. They are trying to resume normal activities. Persons are returning home from the shelters.

However, intermittent firing was heard from 8:00 Thursday night at Unchhiprang, Nayapara, Lambarbil areas of Howaikang union, Teknaf upazila. Local fish farmer Mahfuzur Rahman told Prothom Alo Thursday night that he had a fish farm near the border along the river Naf.

But he hasn't been leaving his house due to the increase in gunfire from 8:00 at night.