102nd founding anniversary: Dhaka University Day celebrated

The University of Dhaka on Saturday celebrated its 102nd founding anniversary amid festivity.
The main theme of the 102nd anniversary is “University in Building a Smart Bangladesh.”
The university authorities chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate Dhaka University Day, including discussions and rallies.
The day’s events began with bringing out a colourful procession led by DU vice chancellor professor Akhtaruzzaman from Smriti Chironton premises in the morning.
Later, the VC cut a cake and released pigeons at an event at Payra Cahttor at 10:00am marking the day.
Later, a discussion titled “University in building a Smart Bangladesh” was held at the Teachers and Students Centre (TSC) auditorium at 10:30am with the VC Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.
Professor Akhtaruzzaman expressed his firm determination to create skilled workforce and smart graduates, who can work in adverse environment. “Change must be brought about in study and teaching methods to create smart graduates,” he said.
Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs advisor to prime minister Sheikh Hasina, presented the keynote paper at the discussion.
He said if human resources skilled in science and technology are created, then it will be possible to build a prosperous Bangladesh, and in this case, a social transformation is necessary.
It is also necessary to increase fund allocation in research to build a knowledge-based society, he added.
The university was established on 1 July 1921 with a total of 847 students, 12 departments in three faculties.