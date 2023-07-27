UN warns against 'excessive' tech use in classrooms

Heavy reliance on technology in education may be unproductive, or even detrimental, if it interferes with the acquisition of basic skills such as reading, the UN warned on Wednesday.

The body's education, culture and science agency UNESCO said in a report that while students should learn about technology in the world, teachers should beware of overusing "fancy technological" means in the classroom.

"There is little robust evidence on digital technology's added value in education," the report said.