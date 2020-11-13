JU professor Mamun among world’s most-cited physicists

AA Mamun, a professor of physics at Jahangirnagar University (JU), has been listed among the top two per cent of the world’s most-cited physicists by US-based Stanford University in its journal, reports news agency UNB.
Mamun is among the foremost scientists in the country, with a total of 417 publications in prominent research journals across the globe, and has over 12,000 citations, according to a release by JU.
His research interests include plasma physics, quantum physics, and medical physics, it said.
Mamun earned his PhD from St Andrew’s University in the UK on a Commonwealth Scholarship, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Humboldt University in Germany.
JU vice chancellor Farzana Islam has congratulated professor Mamun for his remarkable achievement and wished him success in his future endeavours.