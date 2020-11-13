JU professor Mamun among world’s most-cited physicists

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

AA Mamun, a professor of physics at Jahangirnagar University (JU), has been listed among the top two per cent of the world’s most-cited physicists by US-based Stanford University in its journal, reports news agency UNB.

Mamun is among the foremost scientists in the country, with a total of 417 publications in prominent research journals across the globe, and has over 12,000 citations, according to a release by JU.

His research interests include plasma physics, quantum physics, and medical physics, it said.

Advertisement

Mamun earned his PhD from St Andrew’s University in the UK on a Commonwealth Scholarship, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Humboldt University in Germany.

default-image

JU vice chancellor Farzana Islam has congratulated professor Mamun for his remarkable achievement and wished him success in his future endeavours.

More News

Online exam software sparks global student revolt

Online exam software sparks global student revolt

Educational institutions to remain shut till 19 Dec

Educational institutions to remain shut till 19 Dec

MoU signed to provide low-cost data to students, faculties of public, private universities

MoU signed to provide low-cost data to students, faculties of public, private universities

Reopening of educational institutions still uncertain: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni