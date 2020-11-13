JU professor Mamun among world’s most-cited physicists

AA Mamun, a professor of physics at Jahangirnagar University (JU), has been listed among the top two per cent of the world’s most-cited physicists by US-based Stanford University in its journal, reports news agency UNB.

Mamun is among the foremost scientists in the country, with a total of 417 publications in prominent research journals across the globe, and has over 12,000 citations, according to a release by JU.

His research interests include plasma physics, quantum physics, and medical physics, it said.