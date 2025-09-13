JUSCU election: Jahangirnagar University to remain closed on Sunday
The authorities of Jahangirnaga University (JU) have announced that the university will remain closed tomorrow, Sunday. All offices and classes will be suspended, and all scheduled examinations postponed.
On the following day, Monday (15 September), classes and offices will reopen as usual, though all previously scheduled final examinations will remain postponed.
This information was confirmed today in a press release signed by the university’s registrar, ABM Azizur Rahman.
The decision to close the university tomorrow was taken after four consecutive days of election-related activities.
Vote counting for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and hall union elections has been ongoing for three days, including today, Saturday, following the completion of polling.
The election commission expects to announce the results by this evening.
However, the admission process in the first-year undergraduate honours programme for the 2024–25 academic sessions will continue Sunday. The relevant offices will remain open, and teachers, officers, and staff involved in the admission process will be present.