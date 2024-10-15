77.78pc pass in HSC, equivalent exams
The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2024 were published today, Tuesday, with 77.78 per cent pass rate.
The results have been published by the chairmen of the relevant education boards around 11:00 am today.
The education ministry had decided to evaluate the students using the subject mapping method for other subjects based on the SSC results as all the exams could not be taken due to student protests.
Students will be able to check their results through SMS and official websites.
Visiting the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd), www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, or www.eduboardresults.gov.bd, and clicking on the "Result" section, institutions can download result sheets by entering their EIIN number.
Besides, students can download their individual result sheets using their roll and registration numbers.
Results will also be accessible via the board's official Android app. Furthermore, students who pre-register via SMS will receive their results directly on their mobile phones.
To pre-register, students must go to the message option of any mobile operator and type: HSC<>Board Name (First 3 Letters)<>Roll<>Year and send it to 16222.
A total of 14,50,790 students from nine general Education Boards, Madrasah Board and Technical Board were expected to sit for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres across the country.
HSC results this year were prepared through subject mapping, where marks for six cancelled exams were calculated based on students' results from the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams.
For subjects where exams were conducted, the answer sheets were evaluated based on the full marks for those subjects.
The HSC exams began on 30 June, except in Sylhet division due to flood where the exams started later on 9 July.
After exams on seven subjects, the exams were disrupted due to quota reform movement.
The exams were postponed several times as protests escalated across the country. After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on 5 August, the interim government rescheduled the exams for 11 September.
However, some HSC candidates launched a protest to cancel the remaining six exams.
The students demonstrated in the secretariat building and laid siege to the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. Amid protests, the government cancelled the remaining exams on 20 August.