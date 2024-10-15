77.78pc pass in HSC, equivalent exams

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2024 were published today, Tuesday, with 77.78 per cent pass rate.

The results have been published by the chairmen of the relevant education boards around 11:00 am today.

The education ministry had decided to evaluate the students using the subject mapping method for other subjects based on the SSC results as all the exams could not be taken due to student protests.

Students will be able to check their results through SMS and official websites.

Visiting the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd), www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, or www.eduboardresults.gov.bd, and clicking on the "Result" section, institutions can download result sheets by entering their EIIN number.

Besides, students can download their individual result sheets using their roll and registration numbers.