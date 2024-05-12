182,129 score GPA-5 in SSC, equivalent examinations
A total of 182,129 students got GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2024. The average passing rate in this year is 83.04 per cent.
Of the GPA-5 holders, 98,776 are girls and 83,353 are boys.
A total of 183,578 students scored GPA-5 in the SSC and equivalent examinations of 2023. The number of students obtaining GPA-5 was 2,69,602 in 2022.
A total of 183,578 students scored GPA-5 in the SSC and equivalent examinations of 2023. The number of students obtaining GPA-5 was 2,69,602 in 2022.
The passing rate was 80.39 per cent in 2023 and 87.44 per cent in 2022.
A total of 20,24,192 students took part in the SSC and equivalent examinations under 11 education boards this year. Examinees in nine general education boards were 16,06,879.
A total of 242,314 students from the Madrasa board sat for Dakhil examination this year and the number of students under technical education board was 126,373.
The results were published simultaneously at the educational institutes as well as online this morning. Later, education minister revealed the detailed results at a press briefing.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina published results of the SSC and equivalent examinations by pressing a button. The prime minister officially inaugurated the result announcement programme at the Ganabhaban this morning.
Education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and the education board chairmen were also present at the time.