83.04 pc students pass SSC, equivalent exams

The overall pass rates in different education boards of the country are: 89.32 per cent in Dhaka, 89.13 per cent in Barishal, 82.80 per cent in Chattogram, 79.23 in Cumilla, 78.4 per cent in Dinajpur, 92.32 per cent in Jashore, 89.25 per cent in Rajshahi, 73.35 per cent in Sylhet, 84.97 per cent in Mymensingh, 81.38 per cent under the technical education board, and 79.66 per cent under the madrasa board.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today unveiled the results of the SSC and equivalent examinations-2024 at 10:55am.

She released the results virtually pressing a button at a function at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Earlier, education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the combined result statistics of the SSC and equivalent examinations to the premier.