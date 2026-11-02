HSC Results: Urban-rural divide widens, with 79pc pass rate in Dhaka, 38pc in Manikganj

This year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results reveal a significant gap between students in urban and rural areas. Dhaka city is far ahead in both pass rates and the number of GPA-5 achievers, while results outside the capital are disappointing.

This year, only 3.23 per cent of candidates across all education boards achieved GPA-5, the highest grade point average. Meanwhile, around 14.73 per cent of candidates secured a GPA between 4 and below 5. Other grade-wise statistics also indicate that a large proportion of students who passed obtained results in the middle or lower ranges.

The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published on Saturday. An analysis shows that the pass rate in Dhaka city was 79.33 per cent. In contrast, the pass rate in Manikganj, which is also under the Dhaka Education Board, was much lower at 38.25 per cent. The pass rates in Shariatpur, Rajbari, Madaripur and Gopalganj were also below 43 per cent.