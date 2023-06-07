26 students of three high schools fall sick in Cumilla

26 students of three high schools in Cumilla's Daudkandi fell sick on the first day of half-yearly exam due to the searing heat that has been sweeping over the country for weeks.
Of them, 23 were admitted to the Daudkandi upazila health complex.
Following the incident -- which took place between 10:00am and 1:00pm on Wednesday, Gouripur Subal Aftab High School postponed the mid-term exams slated for today and Thursday.
Earlier on Tuesday, a student of class VI of this school reportedly died from heat stroke.
The headmaster of Gouripur Subal Aftab High School, Md Selim, said the half-yearly examinations of all classes of the school scheduled to be held today and tomorrow have been postponed at the directive of higher authorities.
Upazilla education officer AKM Fazlul Haque said he informed the district education officer about the matter.
Upazilla health and family planning officer Md Towhid Al Hasan said a student first fell sick due to exam tension and sweltering heat.
Later many students panicked seeing the student. The sick students were provided necessary treatment to come round.