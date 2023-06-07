26 students of three high schools fall sick in Cumilla

26 students of three high schools in Cumilla's Daudkandi fell sick on the first day of half-yearly exam due to the searing heat that has been sweeping over the country for weeks.

Of them, 23 were admitted to the Daudkandi upazila health complex.

Following the incident -- which took place between 10:00am and 1:00pm on Wednesday, Gouripur Subal Aftab High School postponed the mid-term exams slated for today and Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a student of class VI of this school reportedly died from heat stroke.