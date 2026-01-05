July uprising now part of textbook history

As part of history, the new textbooks now include the July mass uprising. At the same time, the 1990 mass uprising has also been added. These updates have been made mainly in the Bangladesh and World Studies books for sixth, seventh, eighth, and combined ninth–tenth grades.

Some changes have also been made to previously existing historical content. Across various grades, most mentions of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Bangladesh and World Studies books no longer include the title “Bangabandhu,” though a few instances remain. In the eighth-grade literature anthology, the essay “Ebarer Sangram, Swadhinatar Sangram”, which contained Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s historic 7 March speech, has been removed. As a result, the number of essays in that book is now 11.

For the new academic year, which began on 1 January, students have received the free textbooks. However, at the secondary level, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has not yet supplied all the books, so not every student has received every book.