RU admission tests start today, students must follow 8 guidelines

2. Candidates must appear in the test sitting in the designated seat of the designated room mentioned in their admit card.

3. Candidates must reach the center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. No candidate will be allowed to enter the center 15 minutes after the exam starts.

4. Black ballpoint pen must be used for all types of writing on the answer sheet. Use of pencils is completely prohibited.

5. Candidates must bring the mentioned two page admit card and original copy of higher secondary registration card at the time of admission test.

In the examination hall, the teacher on duty will sign each pages of the admit card in a way that half of it is on the photo. The teacher on duty will collect the university copy of the signed admit card. The candidate must retain their copy of the admit card for later use.