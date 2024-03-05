RU admission tests start today, students must follow 8 guidelines
Rajshahi University admission test for the first-year undergraduate (Honours) programmes is starting today, Tuesday.
These exams commencing with the ‘C’ unit (science) admission test, will continue till 7 March. The admission test will be held in four shifts every day.
This time a total of 173,117 applications have been submitted against 3,904 seats excluding quota in three units. According to that statistics, 44 candidates will be competing against each seat.
The eight guidelines candidates have to follow
1. The admit card of two pages (first page designated as candidate's copy and second page as university copy) provided online must be colour printed on two separate A4 size offset papers.
2. Candidates must appear in the test sitting in the designated seat of the designated room mentioned in their admit card.
3. Candidates must reach the center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. No candidate will be allowed to enter the center 15 minutes after the exam starts.
4. Black ballpoint pen must be used for all types of writing on the answer sheet. Use of pencils is completely prohibited.
5. Candidates must bring the mentioned two page admit card and original copy of higher secondary registration card at the time of admission test.
In the examination hall, the teacher on duty will sign each pages of the admit card in a way that half of it is on the photo. The teacher on duty will collect the university copy of the signed admit card. The candidate must retain their copy of the admit card for later use.
6. Entering the exam hall with calculators, watches with memory, mobile phones, Bluetooth or any electronic device capable of telecommunications is strictly prohibited. If any such object is found in the possession of any candidate in the hall during the examination, their admission application will be annulled.
7. The candidate’s face and ears cannot be covered in the examination hall.
8. Candidates’ photographs collected at various levels will be used for biometric verification. If any inconsistency is noticed in the verification, their application will be cancelled.
Schedule of the admission test
This year’s admission test begins with the ‘C’ unit (science) exam today, 5 March. Next, the ‘A’ unit (humanities) admission test will be held on 6 March and the ‘B’ unit (commerce) admission test will be held on 7 March.
The admission tests will be held in four shifts, from 9:00am to 10:00am; from 11:00am to 12:00pm; from 1:00pm to 2:00pm; and from 3:30pm to 4:30pm.
Number distribution
The one-hour admission test holding 100 marks will be held in MCQ system. There will be 80 questions in the test for every unit. For every four wrong answers, one mark will be deducted in negative marking. The passing number in the admission test is 40 out of 100.
University authorities have said that no electronic devices (mobile phones, calculators, headphones, watches with memory etc.) can be taken to the examination hall.
Results, admission and classes
The admission test results will be published within 25 March, 2024. The admission process will continue from next 10 May to 20 June and the classes will begin from 1 July. Apart from this, detailed information regarding admission and applicable conditions can be found on the university website.