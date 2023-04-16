President asks UGC to hold single admission test at all public universities for 2023-24 session

President Abdul Hamid, who is also chancellor of universities, has directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take necessary measures for holding a single admission test for all public universities for the 2023-24 session.
A media release signed by Md. Mahmudul Alam, joint secretary of secondary and higher education department of the Education Ministry, conveyed the directive on Sunday.
The release also said the public universities that earlier held admission test in the cluster method for 2022-23 session were asked to complete the admission process.