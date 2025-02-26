Protests, scuffles over announcement of new student organisation

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement's ex-coordinators’ new student organisation 'Bangladesh Ganatantric Chhatra Sangsad' has been floated with Abu Baker Majumder as the convener and Zahid Ahsan as the member secretary.

The announcement was made from a media conference at Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus on Wednesday afternoon. Protests and scuffles took place between two groups over the announcement of students' new organisation.

A group of students started demonstrations, claiming that they were not being given enough positions in the new student organisation. This protest took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Madhur Cantine at Dhaka University.

A press conference was scheduled to be held at Madhur Cantine at around 3:00pm to announce the launch of the new student organisation. On this occasion, former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered there in the afternoon. Meanwhile, a group of students from private universities protested, demanding adequate positions in the central committee of the organisation.