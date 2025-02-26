Protests, scuffles over announcement of new student organisation
The Anti-discrimination Student Movement's ex-coordinators’ new student organisation 'Bangladesh Ganatantric Chhatra Sangsad' has been floated with Abu Baker Majumder as the convener and Zahid Ahsan as the member secretary.
The announcement was made from a media conference at Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus on Wednesday afternoon. Protests and scuffles took place between two groups over the announcement of students' new organisation.
A group of students started demonstrations, claiming that they were not being given enough positions in the new student organisation. This protest took place on Wednesday afternoon at the Madhur Cantine at Dhaka University.
A press conference was scheduled to be held at Madhur Cantine at around 3:00pm to announce the launch of the new student organisation. On this occasion, former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gathered there in the afternoon. Meanwhile, a group of students from private universities protested, demanding adequate positions in the central committee of the organisation.
After 4:00pm, scuffles broke out between the two groups in front of Madhur Cantine. At one stage, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement arrived at Madhur Canteen, and announced the name of the new student organisation and the leaders in charge. They then marched towards the Mall Chattar. There, they clashed again in a second round of scuffles with protesting students who claimed they had been deprived of posts. Several students were reportedly injured, according to eyewitnesses. However, their identities couldn't be known immediately.
Another round of fighting occurred between two groups in the evening.
Abu Baker Majumder was one of the frontline coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement while Zahid Ahsan is a former coordinator and incumbent central office cell secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. He is a 2018-19 session student of Dhaka University.
Apart from them, Tahmid Al Mudassir has been made the chief organiser and Ashrefa Khatun spokesperson of the new organisation. Both of them are the 2018-19 session students of Dhaka University.
Former coordinator Abdul Kader has been made the convener of the Dhaka University unit Chhatra Sangsad. He came to limelight announcing a 9-point programme during the protests of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.
Mohir Alam has been made the member secretary. Both of them are also students of the 2018-19 session.