Why choose a British curriculum English medium school for your child

In many cases, strong A Level results allow students to receive direct credit exemptions for certain first-year university courses abroad, reducing both the duration and cost of higher education.

Jubair Nayeem added, “One of the defining features of the British curriculum is its emphasis on ‘how to learn’ rather than just ‘what to learn’. Instead of traditional rote-based methods, it assesses a student’s ability to analyse information, solve complex problems and apply theoretical knowledge in real-life situations.”

“In science, this means developing practical laboratory skills; in the humanities, it means learning to construct strong arguments. This approach has a far-reaching impact on future careers. It produces graduates who are not only exam-ready but also capable of adapting to any professional environment,” he added.

He further noted that employers today place greater value on emotional intelligence and practical problem-solving skills—qualities this education system is specifically designed to nurture.