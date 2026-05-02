Why choose a British curriculum English medium school for your child
To keep pace with the modern world and equip children to compete globally, the British curriculum has become one of the top choices for parents.
Its international standards, creative teaching methods and wide acceptance in higher education help pave the way for students’ futures. According to those concerned, the importance of this system is growing steadily as parents seek to raise their children as global citizens.
Distinctive features and advantages of the British curriculum
The British curriculum—IGCSE and A Levels—does not confine students to rote learning. Its primary aim is to develop analytical ability and creativity. According to Cambridge Assessment International Education, the curriculum is followed in more than 160 countries worldwide.
It is continually updated in line with changing times. Examination papers are designed to assess students’ depth of understanding and practical knowledge of subjects. In addition, students are free to combine subjects of their choice beyond the traditional streams of science, commerce or humanities.
Speaking on this, Jubair Nayeem, head of business development (Schools, English and Examinations) at the British Council, told Prothom Alo, “The British Council acts as a bridge between global standards and local talent. We ensure that international British degrees offered in Bangladesh maintain the same quality and rigour as those in London or anywhere else in the world.”
“A key condition of becoming a ‘global citizen’ is obtaining a qualification recognised by thousands of universities and employers worldwide. Our oversight ensures that students in Bangladesh acquire the skills and competence to succeed not only locally but in any international environment,” he added.
Global impact and recognition in higher education
Certificates under the British curriculum are highly effective in securing admission to renowned universities around the world. Institutions such as the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology place significant importance on O Level and A Level results.
In many cases, strong A Level results allow students to receive direct credit exemptions for certain first-year university courses abroad, reducing both the duration and cost of higher education.
Jubair Nayeem added, “One of the defining features of the British curriculum is its emphasis on ‘how to learn’ rather than just ‘what to learn’. Instead of traditional rote-based methods, it assesses a student’s ability to analyse information, solve complex problems and apply theoretical knowledge in real-life situations.”
“In science, this means developing practical laboratory skills; in the humanities, it means learning to construct strong arguments. This approach has a far-reaching impact on future careers. It produces graduates who are not only exam-ready but also capable of adapting to any professional environment,” he added.
He further noted that employers today place greater value on emotional intelligence and practical problem-solving skills—qualities this education system is specifically designed to nurture.
Career development and global opportunities
The World Economic Forum’s ‘Future of Jobs’ report highlights critical thinking and problem-solving as key skills for the future—areas that the British curriculum explicitly prioritises. Students educated under this system develop presentation skills, teamwork and leadership qualities from an early age.
They are better prepared to adapt to professional environments anywhere in the world, said the report. According to those concerned, exposure to international standards also gives students access to a broad and powerful global professional network.
Preparation for studying abroad begins as early as the O Level stage. The British curriculum enables students to balance academic studies with co-curricular activities. From the IGCSE level, students have opportunities to participate in international Olympiads and global competitions, helping them build strong student portfolios.
Education experts say such experiences carry significant weight in university applications. This preparation equips students to compete effectively on the international stage.