Budget-friendly English medium education for the middle class
Ensuring quality education for the middle class in Bangladesh has now become a complex equation. Particularly in English medium education, it is a major challenge to look beyond the aura of elitism and find an environment truly conducive to intellectual development.
In this context, balancing quality with affordability is only possible when decisions are based on practical, evidence-based considerations rather than perceived popularity. Stakeholders say data-driven and realistic decisions are more effective in building a sustainable education system in the long run.
International standards in education and the role of the British Council
The British Council has long played a positive and supportive role in expanding English medium education in Bangladesh. Its work goes beyond administering international examinations such as Cambridge International Examinations, Pearson Edexcel and Oxford AQA. It also contributes to improving educational standards through teacher training, modern learning resources, and various school-based programmes.
Institutions affiliated as British Council “partner schools” typically gain access to international education systems. They also benefit from using a wide range of advanced resources, making the learning environment more enriched and dynamic.
Such affiliation can serve as a marker of reliability for parents seeking quality English medium education within an affordable fee structure. It allows them to more easily choose institutions that follow international standards while remaining within their financial means.
In this regard, Jubair Nayeem, head of Business Development (Schools, English and Examinations) at the British Council, told Prothom Alo, “We have introduced a prestigious initiative called the ‘British Council Scholars Award’ to recognise outstanding achievements of talented students from partner schools.”
He added, “Those who secured top grades in nine or more subjects in the May/June 2024 session of Cambridge International, Pearson Edexcel and Oxford AQA (O-Level/IGCSE/International GCSE) examinations conducted under the British Council have already been recognised under this programme.”
Jubair Nayeem said that this extraordinary achievement reflects not only the students’ hard work but also the standard of education in partner schools. As recognition, the award-winning students will receive a waiver of the examination fee for one subject in their upcoming A-Level exams. However, this benefit applies only to students from British Council partner schools.
Institutional prestige vs academic capability
One of the biggest misconceptions in English medium education arises from judging schools by their outward appearance. In many cases, rather than large campuses or modern infrastructure, what matters most is the school’s academic track record.
The British Council’s annual merit lists regularly feature several mid-budget schools. Many institutions offering quality education at affordable fees prove their capability not through advertising but through strong O-Level and A-Level results.
Therefore, when selecting a school, it is important to assess the teacher–student ratio and consistency of results over the past few years, rather than focusing on physical appearance.
Financial security and strategic use of scholarships
Financial planning should not be limited to monthly tuition fees alone. For middle-class families, costs such as session fees and development charges can be a significant burden. However, many English medium schools now offer special support to talented students with financial constraints, in addition to merit-based scholarships.
In particular, merit scholarships based on strong O-Level results can reduce the financial burden on families by more than half. Recognition gained through participation in British Council-organised Olympiads or competitions can also help students in securing internal scholarships at their schools.
Long-term investment in creating global citizens
The primary goal of English medium education should be to develop students as global citizens. However, in choosing budget-friendly schools, there should be no compromise on essential facilities such as co-curricular activities and libraries.
Schools affiliated with the British Council generally encourage participation in activities such as debate clubs, science fairs and community service alongside the curriculum. Educational analyses suggest that such experiences place students in a more advantageous position when applying for scholarships at international universities.
As a result, timely and well-informed school selection can not only reduce the cost of higher education in the future but also serve as an effective long-term investment.