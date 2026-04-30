Budget-friendly English medium education for the middle class

Institutions affiliated as British Council “partner schools” typically gain access to international education systems. They also benefit from using a wide range of advanced resources, making the learning environment more enriched and dynamic.

Such affiliation can serve as a marker of reliability for parents seeking quality English medium education within an affordable fee structure. It allows them to more easily choose institutions that follow international standards while remaining within their financial means.

In this regard, Jubair Nayeem, head of Business Development (Schools, English and Examinations) at the British Council, told Prothom Alo, “We have introduced a prestigious initiative called the ‘British Council Scholars Award’ to recognise outstanding achievements of talented students from partner schools.”

He added, “Those who secured top grades in nine or more subjects in the May/June 2024 session of Cambridge International, Pearson Edexcel and Oxford AQA (O-Level/IGCSE/International GCSE) examinations conducted under the British Council have already been recognised under this programme.”