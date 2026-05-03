British Council and partner schools
How Bangladeshi students are being shaped as global citizens
The British Council has been closely intertwined with the evolution of English-medium education in Bangladesh and the effort to raise students’ competencies to international standards.
Since beginning its journey in this region in 1951, the organisation has worked not only as an examination body but also as a key driver of modern education. In particular, its current ‘Partner Schools’ network has opened up a new horizon in promoting quality education across the country.
Legacy and historical context
The British Council’s journey in Bangladesh is both long and significant. Following independence in 1972, the organisation resumed its educational and cultural activities in the country. For more than seven decades, it has been opening the doors to world-class education for the younger generation.
With the aim of building a bright future for nearly one million students, the British Council’s Partner Schools programme operates on a global scale. At present, more than 160 English-medium institutions in Bangladesh are part of this network.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the British Council’s global network and future plans, Jubair Nayeem, head of business development (Schools, English and Examinations), said, “Our goal is to ensure that geographical location does not become a barrier to accessing world-class education.”
“With that objective, we are expanding our Partner Schools and affiliated centres not only in major cities such as Chattogram and Sylhet but also in other important regions across the country. Through this, we are bringing UK international qualifications directly to students’ doorsteps,” he added.
Enhancing and monitoring quality education
The ‘Partner Schools’ model is a comprehensive approach to ensuring educational quality. The British Council works directly with these institutions to support curriculum development and implement modern teaching methods. Through regular training, teachers are equipped with internationally recognised teaching practices, and students benefit directly from this.
Highlighting local challenges, Jubair Nayeem said, “In the context of Bangladesh, our main challenge is to move away from traditional rote learning and introduce student-centred, inquisition-based approaches that meet international standards. Ensuring safeguarding and an inclusive environment in schools, beyond classroom teaching, is also one of our key priorities.”
To address these challenges, he added, “Through our ‘Online Support for Schools’ (OSS) platform, we provide teachers with free access to world-class resources and professional training. This digital platform allows teachers to enhance their skills at their convenience through audio, video and discussion-based learning.”
As a result of these initiatives, time constraints are being reduced, enabling Bangladeshi teachers to maintain international standards while delivering more engaging and safer learning experiences for students, noted Jubair Nayeem.
Digital transformation and 21st-century challenges
The present era is driven by technology. Keeping this reality in mind, the British Council has ensured the use of digital resources and online learning platforms. Students can now access global knowledge far more easily than before. Preparing them to face complex challenges is the organisation’s core objective.
According to those involved, these efforts are helping to create an education-friendly environment in Bangladesh that will play an important role in the country’s long-term socio-economic development.
Facilitating pathways to higher education
The international education framework offered through the British Council helps students to access higher education opportunities at universities both at home and abroad.
Education experts say that through its Partner Schools network, the British Council has added a new dimension to English-medium education in Bangladesh. Those involved remain optimistic that this network will continue to act as a key catalyst in developing skilled, capable and global citizens.