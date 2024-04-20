Heat wave
Govt primary schools to remain shut till 27 Apr
Amid the prevailing heat wave across the country, the Primary and Mass Education Ministry has ordered the closure of all government primary schools for next seven days till 27 April.
A notice was issued by the ministry on Saturday afternoon to this end.
Earlier in the day, the ministry issued another notice suspending the daily assembly at government primary schools across the country until further notice.
Mild to severe heat waves are sweeping different parts of the country for the last several days.
The highest temperature in the capital was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Friday while Chuadanga experienced the season’s highest temperature at 41.3 degrees Celsius.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday issued an alert saying that the prevailing heat wave over the country may continue and increase further in the next 72 hours commencing 9 am on Friday.
“Due to moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase,” said the Met office special bulletin.