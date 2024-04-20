Education

Heat wave

Govt primary schools to remain shut till 27 Apr

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Children play water sports during the traditional Sangrai festival of the Marma community in Rajar Maath (ground) in Bandarban on 15 April 2024. April is the hottest month of the year in Bangladesh with an average temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius.Ashraful Alam

Amid the prevailing heat wave across the country, the Primary and Mass Education Ministry has ordered the closure of all government primary schools for next seven days till 27 April.

A notice was issued by the ministry on Saturday afternoon to this end.

Earlier in the day, the ministry issued another notice suspending the daily assembly at government primary schools across the country until further notice.

Mild to severe heat waves are sweeping different parts of the country for the last several days.

The highest temperature in the capital was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius on Friday while Chuadanga experienced the season’s highest temperature at 41.3 degrees Celsius.

Also Read

Assembly at all govt primary schools suspended

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Friday issued an alert saying that the prevailing heat wave over the country may continue and increase further in the next 72 hours commencing 9 am on Friday.

“Due to moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase,” said the Met office special bulletin.

Also Read

Scorching heat in country, met office issues warning for next 72 hrs

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Education