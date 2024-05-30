Primary school: Viva for 3rd phase teacher recruitment to proceed

The High Court asked why an order will not be issued to hold new examinations under the recruitment circular.

Due to the order, the entire recruitment process, including the impending viva examinations, has come to a halt. However, the three hill districts will remain out of the purview of this order.

During the hearing, Syed Sayedul Haque argued in favour of the writ petition, while deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy and assistant attorney general Selim Azad represented the state.

In its rule, the High Court sought to know why the failure or inactivity to hold the teacher recruitment tests in a fair manner will not be declared illegal. At the same time, it asked why an order will not be issued to hold new examinations under the recruitment circular.