Initiative taken to recruit 1,817 non-cadre candidates as secondary level teachers

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) sent a proposal to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) requesting the latter to recruit 1,817 teachers at the government secondary schools from the candidates whom the BPSC did not recommend for the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) cadres.

The DSHE sent the proposal to the BPSC through the education ministry. DSHE director (secondary) confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.