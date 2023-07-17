Initiative taken to recruit 1,817 non-cadre candidates as secondary level teachers

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) sent a proposal to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) requesting the latter to recruit 1,817 teachers at the government secondary schools from the candidates whom the BPSC did not recommend for the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) cadres.
The DSHE sent the proposal to the BPSC through the education ministry. DSHE director (secondary) confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
According to the DSHE, there are currently 1,817 posts of assistant teachers in the country. There are 500 posts of assistant head teacher, 116 posts of district education officer and 10 posts of deputy director remaining vacant. Besides, several posts of director and school inspectors also remain vacant.
Two officials of the DSHE told Prothom Alo since it takes long to recruit teachers through regular recruitment tests, an initiative has been taken to recruit teachers from candidates who cleared the BCS examinations but were not recommended for BCS cadres.
BPCS will take step as per the demand so that teachers are recruited soon, according to these officials.
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Education Information and Statistics (BANBEIS), there are currently more than 10 million students and 266,568 teachers at secondary level in more than 20,000 schools and colleges including 648 government institutions in the country.
However, government secondary schools face a teacher crisis. According to the 2018 education policy, the ratio of teacher and student must be at 1:30, which currently stands at 1:38 in the country and 1:52 at government secondary level.
