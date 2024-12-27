44th BCS: Viva to begin on 5 January

Cancelling the previous viva of the 44th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination, a fresh schedule for viva has been published anew. The viva exams of the candidates will begin from 5 January. This has been informed in a circular from Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The circular stated that among the candidates who have passed the written examination of 44th BCS, viva exams of 1,890 out of a total of 5,862 candidates for both general and technical cadre posts will begin from 5 January. The viva exam will continue till 5 February.