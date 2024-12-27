44th BCS: Viva to begin on 5 January
Cancelling the previous viva of the 44th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination, a fresh schedule for viva has been published anew. The viva exams of the candidates will begin from 5 January. This has been informed in a circular from Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).
The circular stated that among the candidates who have passed the written examination of 44th BCS, viva exams of 1,890 out of a total of 5,862 candidates for both general and technical cadre posts will begin from 5 January. The viva exam will continue till 5 February.
The viva exams will be held at Bangladesh Public Service Commission Headquarters in Agargaon of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area in the capital. The viva exam of a total of 105 candidates will be held every day. The dates and timetable for the viva exams of the rest of the candidates will be announced later.
The viva exam of 3,930 out of 11,732 candidates who had passed the written test of the 44th BCS had been held earlier. Afterwards, that viva-voce was cancelled on last 25 August.