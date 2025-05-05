Mahtab Uddin, a promising economist makes his mark

There are many young and promising economists in Bangladesh who have been my students. Among them, Mahtab Uddin is undoubtedly one of the very best.

Mahtab is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at the University of Dhaka and the director of research at South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM). He stood first in both honours and masters in Economics from the University of Dhaka. At present, he is pursuing a PhD at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom under a Commonwealth Scholarship.

Mahtab has been deeply engaged in academic and policy research for nearly a decade. The scope and diversity of his research are commendable. He has demonstrated clear expertise in areas such as labour market structures, employment trends, workplace inequality, migration patterns and their impact, and the use of remittances and their role in the economy. In addition, he has conducted in-depth research on complex policy issues such as poverty alleviation strategies, reducing social inequality, and building sustainable social safety nets for marginalised populations.