Young talent
Mahtab Uddin, a promising economist makes his mark
Every Bangla New Year, Chhutir Dine (Saturday Supplement) of Prothom Alo features young talents from various fields such as sports, acting, research, and architecture in the 1432 Bangla year. This time it presents a two-page feature on a group of bright young individuals. These stories have been rewritten in English. Here, read the story of young economist Mahtab Uddin.
There are many young and promising economists in Bangladesh who have been my students. Among them, Mahtab Uddin is undoubtedly one of the very best.
Mahtab is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at the University of Dhaka and the director of research at South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM). He stood first in both honours and masters in Economics from the University of Dhaka. At present, he is pursuing a PhD at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom under a Commonwealth Scholarship.
Mahtab has been deeply engaged in academic and policy research for nearly a decade. The scope and diversity of his research are commendable. He has demonstrated clear expertise in areas such as labour market structures, employment trends, workplace inequality, migration patterns and their impact, and the use of remittances and their role in the economy. In addition, he has conducted in-depth research on complex policy issues such as poverty alleviation strategies, reducing social inequality, and building sustainable social safety nets for marginalised populations.
In the context of his research, Mahtab has worked closely with several national and international organisations, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), The Asia Foundation, ActionAid, the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). In these organisations' projects, he has played significant roles as a researcher, analyst, and policy advisor.
I have had the opportunity to work directly with Mahtab on several research projects. I have found the qualities he demonstrates to be truly inspiring. His dedication is remarkable—his ability to delve deep into complex research questions, gather diverse sources of information, and extract coherent answers through thorough analysis sets him apart. His analytical skills are profound and multidimensional—his expertise is evident at every stage, from data management to the application of advanced statistical methods.
What is most admirable about Mahtab is his sincere passion and unwavering interest in research. He does not confine himself to merely fulfilling formal responsibilities; rather, his continuous efforts to raise new research questions, develop practical policy recommendations, and expand the boundaries of existing knowledge are clearly evident. Alongside his theoretical expertise, his ability to connect research with real-world policy contexts sets him apart.
Through this extensive experience, Mahtab has evolved not only into a skilled researcher but also into a thoughtful contributor to the policymaking process. I firmly believe that such capabilities will allow him to make significant contributions to Bangladesh’s socioeconomic development in the future.
Mahtab’s presence on the international stage is also commendable. He has participated in various conferences and workshops in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, sharing and exchanging knowledge gained through his research.
Mahtab began his professional journey in February 2015 as a programme associate at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). In July of the same year, he joined SANEM as a research associate. Later, in 2016, he joined the Department of Economics at the University of Dhaka as a lecturer and was promoted to assistant professor in 2021. As a teacher, Mahtab has also demonstrated his capabilities. His teaching style is marked by clarity, logical reasoning, and an ability to build a strong rapport with students.
I believe that Mahtab will continue to make meaningful contributions to economic research and spread the light of knowledge among his students. I am hopeful that his work will play an important role in Bangladesh’s economic and social progress.
*Dr. Selim Raihan is a professor at the Department of Economics of University of Dhaka & Executive Director at SANEM