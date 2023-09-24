Daraz brings aspiring female cricketers from South Asia to the Asian Games Hangzhou

Daraz, the official e-commerce platform of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, will be bringing together a group of aspiring female cricket athletes from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal to the world-class sporting event.

This landmark initiative will see these budding athletes attending the games to watch the Women's cricket matches in-person, stated a press release.

Scheduled from 23 September to 8 October 2023, the Asian Games Hangzhou is celebrated as the world's second-largest multi-sport event, second only to the Olympics.