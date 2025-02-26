Protests, clashes during announcement of new student organisation

A platform of former coordinators of Students Against Discrimination (SAD)—Bangaldesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad has been rolled out amid clash on the Dhaka University campus.

Two groups of students got engaged in brawl as the central and Dhaka University (DU) unit committees were announced in the afternoon. It was learnt from protesters and leaders of the new organisation that the incident took place due to a dispute between DU and private university students over the top positions of the new organisation.

The private university students participating in the protest wanted their 'proper representation' in the committee of the new student organisation, bringing allegation of DU students getting priority in the committee.

The protesters were demanding that former coordinator Rifat Rashid be given a more important position in the organisation. Rifat Rashid has been made the senior joint member secretary of the central committee of the new student organisation.

A press conference was scheduled to be held at the Madhur Canteen of DU at 3:00pm today to announce the central and DU committees of the new student organisation.