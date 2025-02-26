Protests, clashes during announcement of new student organisation
A platform of former coordinators of Students Against Discrimination (SAD)—Bangaldesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad has been rolled out amid clash on the Dhaka University campus.
Two groups of students got engaged in brawl as the central and Dhaka University (DU) unit committees were announced in the afternoon. It was learnt from protesters and leaders of the new organisation that the incident took place due to a dispute between DU and private university students over the top positions of the new organisation.
The private university students participating in the protest wanted their 'proper representation' in the committee of the new student organisation, bringing allegation of DU students getting priority in the committee.
The protesters were demanding that former coordinator Rifat Rashid be given a more important position in the organisation. Rifat Rashid has been made the senior joint member secretary of the central committee of the new student organisation.
A press conference was scheduled to be held at the Madhur Canteen of DU at 3:00pm today to announce the central and DU committees of the new student organisation.
Journalists from various media outlets were waiting in front of the canteen to cover the launching of the new orgnaisation. Chairs and tables had been laid out in front of the Madhur Canteen for the press conference. But the main organisers of the new student organization did not go there at the scheduled time. They were staying at the Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) building.
Shortly after 4:00pm, some students of private universities went to Modhur Canteen and started chanting different slogans. They brought allegation of discrimination against the new organisation and chanted slogans in favour of Rifat Rashid, a former coordinator of SAD.
A protester who identified himself as Tariqul Islam Nahid, a student of University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS), told Prothom Alo, “Private university students are not being properly valued despite having a crucial role in the July uprising. Public universities are getting upper hand in the new student organisation. We want proper representation of students of private universities in the committee.”
He also said an attempt is being made to exclude Rifat Rashid, an important coordinator of SAD, from the committee. “We are protesting that too,” he added.
Around half an hour later, private university students left Modhur Canteen area, only to return after a short while later.
As the preparation to hold the press conference was made, students of private university returned again in Modhur Canteen area at 4:50pm. They started chanting slogans including ‘We won’t allow any committee without private university’s representation’ and ‘demolish the DU’s syndicate’.
At that point the two groups faced off in front of Modhur Canteen which led to a brawl. The students of DU entered inside Modhur Canteen at around 5:00pm.
Amid such a tense situation, the new committees for central and DU units were announced.
Abu Baker Majumder, one of the frontline coordinators of SAD, was made convener of the central committee while Zahid Ahsan, another former coordinato, was made member secretary of the central committee. Towhid Mohammad Siam was made senior joint convener, Rifat Rashid senior joint member secretary, Tahmid Al Mudassir the chief organiser and Ashrefa Khatun spokesperson of the new organisation.
Former SAD coordinator Abdul Kader has been made the convener of the DU unit and Mohir Alam has been made the member secretary. Limon Mahmud Hasan is the senior joint convener, Al Amin Sarker is senior joint member secretary, Hasib Al Islam is chief organiser and Rafia Rehnuma Hridi is the spokesperson of the organisation’s DU unit.
After announcement of the committees, a procession was brought welcoming the new organisation. Private university students were still chanting slogans against the newly announced committee.
As the rally marched towards the Mall Chattar, the two groups of students clashed. In Mall Chattar, some students of DU chased the private university students towards Mohdur Canteen.
Another round of fighting occurred between two groups in the evening in front of DU Central Library. Some students of DU were seen trying to deter the both factions.
Around 8:00pm, no groups were seen in Modhur Canteen or Central Library area.
Social media is abuzz with various discussions centering the incident of clash in the day of announcement of the new student organisation.
Umama Fatema, spokesperson of SAD, wrote in her Facebook status, “Old political settlement…DU could not rise above the level of a political university. DU's historic defeat.”