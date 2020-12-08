Young climate activists adapt to pandemic world

In response, youth organisations set up their own “Mock COP”, a two-week virtual meeting with dozens of delegates from 140 countries, to show what they would do if they were in charge.

Scientists and campaigners say progress at the annual UN meetings—which began in 1995 before many of this generation of activists were born—has already been unacceptably slow.

“World leaders must do better,” said Collette, who took part in the youth talks.

“It’s hard to understand why the entire world isn’t fighting like their life depends on it.”

Raging wildfires, sea-level rise, more destructive tropical storms and intense heatwaves all bear the fingerprint of global warming—which has seen temperatures rise one degree Celsius since the mid-19th century.

For many young activists, the threat of climate change is already very close to home.

When deadly Typhoon Vamco came smashing through the Philippines last month, Mitzi Jonelle Tan could not contact her mother at their home in Marikina City.

“I was so afraid because I didn’t know if she was still alive, if she was stranded on the roof, if I still had a home to return to,” the 24-year-old, one of the Mock COP speakers, told AFP.