Youth burdened with expenses

Ashiqur Rahman from Rangpur sat for eight job exams in four weeks in Dhaka in October last year. He had to spend more than Tk 10,000 in that one month on travelling expenses and exam fees. He said one has to spend at least Tk 700 to apply for a first-class job. And travelling to and from Dhaka once to sit for an exam costs at least Tk 2000. The job seeking youths struggle to gather the necessary funds to pay the application fee and bear the travel and living expenses in Dhaka again and again for each exam.

Ashiqur’s case is not an isolated one. Almost all youths arrive in Dhaka each Friday and Saturday to sit for job exams have a similar story. Every job seeking youth needs at least Tk 8,000-10,000 each to cover the costs of job application fees, travelling to and from Dhaka, living expenses and other miscellaneous expenses in every month. But these youths neither have a source of income nor do they have any other scope of employment. How are they supposed to bear this expense?