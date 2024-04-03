Three top executives of Transcom Group granted bail in four cases 

Shahnaz Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group; Simeen Rahman, its chief executive officer (CEO); and Zaraif Ayaat Hossain, its head of transformation, have secured bail in four separate cases.

Shahinur Islam, lawyer of Simeen Rahman, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying Mahbub Ahmed, judge of the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka, passed the order on Wednesday.