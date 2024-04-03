Three top executives of Transcom Group granted bail in four cases
Shahnaz Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group; Simeen Rahman, its chief executive officer (CEO); and Zaraif Ayaat Hossain, its head of transformation, have secured bail in four separate cases.
Shahinur Islam, lawyer of Simeen Rahman, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying Mahbub Ahmed, judge of the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka, passed the order on Wednesday.
The trio was abroad when the lawsuits were filed against them. Later, separate writ petitions were filed with the High Court, seeking its direction to facilitate their unhindered return to the country and participation in the trial.
They surrendered before the court today, along with bail pleas. The court heard their appeals and granted bail in four cases.
In response, the court directed to ensure their return without any hindrance and surrender before the court within the next 72 hours.
Complying with the directive, the three top executives of Transcom Group appeared before the CMM court in Dhaka on Wednesday morning, soon after their return from abroad.
Shazreh Huq, the younger sister of Simeen, filed three cases with the Gulshan police station on 22 February, accusing eight executives of Transcom Group.
The police immediately arrested five executives under the cases, but they secured bail from the court later.
Shazreh filed another case against 11 people on 22 March. She alleged that their younger brother Arshad Waliur Rahman, who died around nine months ago, was actually murdered.
The three top executives of Transcom Group have been awarded bail in all the cases today, Wednesday. The remaining accused were granted bail earlier.