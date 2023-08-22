BRICS summit: Delhi has not confirmed Hasina-Modi meeting

It was not clear even on Monday, whether Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will meet Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

India's foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, in response to questions on Monday, only said that many state leaders are coming to Johannesburg. The schedule of their meeting with the prime minister has not been finalised yet. So, nothing can be said in advance.

Not only Sheikh Hasina, speculations are rife about Modi’s meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping. The foreign secretary did not talk about that either. Prime minister Modi will leave for Johannesburg on Tuesday morning. He will visit Greece after the BRICS summit.

The G-20 summit will be held in Delhi, the capital of India, within two weeks of the conclusion of the BRICS summit. Sheikh Hasina will be present there on the special invitation of Modi.