PM's China visit: No loans, but assurance of future cooperation

The government had made it clear that after the election the prime minister would visit both India and China. China had hoped that the prime minister would visit Beijing before Delhi. In such circumstances, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Delhi to attend the India prime minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. And so for a brief period there were speculations about Sheikh Hasina planned bilateral visit to India. Finally, as planned, she first visited Delhi and then Beijing.

Political analysts say from the Delhi and Beijing visits of prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the past three weeks, it is clear that like China, the discussions with India were limited to bilateral issues. An important decision emerged concerning water management of Teesta, one of the main rivers of the 54 common rivers of the two countries. As a result, China's expansion project concerning Teesta has been placed on the shelf for the time being. China had been keeping watch on Sheikh Hasina's India visit. India had also been eager to understand what would transpire during Hasina's China visit.

Journalists had questioned the Indian external affairs minister Vinay Kwatra about prime minister Sheikh Hasina's China visit. The Indian external affairs minister made it clear that India was extremely interested in this visit. At the briefing of the Indian external affairs ministry, Vinay Kwatra said that the talks between the two leaders had been focussed on bilateral cooperation. There were talks on the strategic and security challenges of the two countries and the scope to tackle these challenges. So the issue of a third country naturally emerged in the discussions.

Bangladesh's former ambassador to China, Munshi Faiz Ahmed, said that geopolitics and geoeconomics were discussed before and are still being discussed. But China wants Bangladesh as a partner. Unlike other countries, it does not put pressure to choose sides. This visit was quite good. Relations were elevated to another level. As for loans, it has been said that a technical team will visit Bangladesh to discuss the details. The joint statement also mentioned support for SIDI, linking this to BRI. Overall, this gives indications future cooperation.