Padma rail bridge: Shortage in workforce hinders increase in trains

The intercity trains stop at one or two stations between Keraniganj, Munshiganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur. Hence, these trains also have fewer short-trip passengers.

Railway sources said they lack manpower to run trains. The railway authorities were well aware of the necessity of manpower and they incorporated the issue of recruitment of 1,680 new manpower at different levels in the project proposal. The railway ministry has been sending letters to the public administration ministry for over a year following the decision to open new railways. However, no recruitment of manpower is yet to be approved.

Public administration minister Farhad Hossain could not be reached over mobile phone for a comment.

A railway official told Prothom Alo it will take at least one and a half years to train railway manpower after recruitment, thus, it will take more time to open this railway route even if the recruitment takes place now.

Railway director general Md Quamrul Ahsan told Prothom Alo once the railway route connecting Jashore opens the number of trains will increase significantly.

He said they are trying to increase the number of commuter trains from Dhaka or Tongi to Faridpur’s Bhanga. They are also in talks with the public administration ministry over the manpower recruitment and if the process delays they might need to outsource manpower, he added.