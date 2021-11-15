14 years since dreadful day of cyclone Sidr

As many as 35 powerful cyclones hit the country between 1960 and 2020 and the cyclone Sidr was one of the five major ones, according the records of the government.

There were no names for major cyclones ripped through Bangladesh before Sidr. Those major cyclones were referred as severe cyclonic storm. It was in 2004 when a cyclone hitting this region was named for the first time. Proposed by Sri Lanka, World Meteorological Organization fixed the name of cyclone Sidir that means eye.

It was 14 November 2007. Danger signal over a major cyclone was issued in the Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal. In Bangladesh, operation of Mongla seaport was suspended after 8:00pm of that night, flights were stopped at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram after 10:00pm. Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, formerly known as Zia International Airport, was brought under special cautionary measure. The next day, movements of vessels were stopped from Dhaka to the southern districts.

It was 15 November 2007 when the severe cyclone Sidr hit the coastal districts of Bangladesh at a speed of 260 kilometres per hour. The wind speed increased to 305 kilometres an hour. Tidal surge as high as 15-20 metres hit the coast in the impact of Sidr.