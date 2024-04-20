Millions taken out of child protection allowance for staff recruitment

The objective of the project is to build a defence system against child negligence and abuse. The project is also stated to provide child protection allowance on condition of preventing child marriage, hazardous labour and school dropping out. More than Tk 330 million (Tk 33 crore) had been allocated for this.

However, Tk 25 million (Tk 2.5 crore) has been deducted from the child protection allowance to recruit 310 staff in two posts under the project. This has happened in the ‘Child Sensitive Social Protection in Bangladesh (CSPB) Phase-2’ project of the department of social services.

The project is being operated with government funding (GOB) and United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF aids. The overall cost of this Phase-2 project has been estimated to be more than Tk 2.2 billion (Tk 220.85 crore). Out of that, Tk 235.8 million (Tk 23.58 crore) is government funding while the rest is the project donation of that agency.

Phase-1 of CSPB project continued from 2012 to June 2017. In Phase-2, the duration of the project is from July 2017 till 31 December 2024. According to data from the department of social services website, under this project special arrangements have been made in 11 city corporation areas and 52 upazilas in 26 districts of the country.