Ministry cautious in verification this time
Over 1,500 new applications for recognition as ‘July fighters’
The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has received over 1,500 new applications from individuals seeking recognition as “July fighters”.
These applicants claim to have sustained injuries during the July mass uprising and now seek to have their names included in the government’s official list. Once recognised, they will be eligible for monthly allowance and other state benefits.
Those who were unable to include their names as “July fighters” in the health directorate’s Management Information System (MIS) are mainly the ones now applying.
According to the government gazette, 836 people were martyred and 13,800 injured during the July mass uprising in 2024. However, questions have arisen regarding the accuracy of these figures.
Reports have also emerged that some individuals were listed as martyrs or injured despite not participating in the movement. As a result, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has decided to carefully verify all new applications.
According to ministry sources, as many as 1,543 applications for inclusion in the injured persons list have been submitted from 40 districts. Applications from Dhaka district are yet to arrive, which will likely increase the total number.
Sources at the Dhaka deputy commissioner’s (DC) office, however, said they have received 700 new applications.
Dhaka DC Tanvir Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the applications are being scrutinised and will be sent to the ministry within this month.
With the addition of Dhaka’s applications, the total number of new applicants seeking recognition as “July fighters” stands at 2,243.
According to data from the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs’ July Mass Uprising Division and the Directorate of the July Mass Uprising, the most intense movement against the ousted Awami League government took place in Dhaka.
We want to remain extremely cautious about the new applications to prevent any fraudulent entries. Therefore, the list has been sent to the district-level welfare and rehabilitation committees for verification. Only the names confirmed by them will be included in the MIS.Director General of the Directorate of the July Mass Uprising, Mashiur Rahman
Thus, the highest number of applications has come from the capital. Other districts with significant applications include Bogura (200), Sunamganj (130), Kishoreganj (122), Cumilla (109), Feni (105), Habiganj (103), Chattogram (90), Bagerhat (52), and Chandpur (51).
The health directorate had set January as the deadline for including the names of the injured from the July uprising in the MIS. After that, no one could add their names. To address the cases of those injured but not listed, the health directorate issued a circular in May, asking applicants to submit their forms to the Civil Surgeon’s office by 2 June.
This correspondent spoke with five deputy commissioners about the new submissions. They said many are now coming forward because their names were not included in the MIS.
Bogura DC Hosna Afroza told Prothom Alo that they have verified and forwarded the names of those not included in the MIS to the ministry.
Caution leads to reverification
The newly received applications have been sent by the Directorate of the July Mass Uprising to the District Committee on the Welfare and Rehabilitation of July fighters for verification. The respective Deputy Commissioner chairs this committee, with the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Civil Surgeon serving as members.
However, these same committees had already verified the lists before submitting them to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs. When asked why the same lists are being sent back to the same committees, several officials from the directorate told Prothom Alo that questions have already been raised regarding the list of injured persons. This re-verification is a precautionary step to ensure that no fake applicants are officially recognised.
Director General of the Directorate of the July Mass Uprising, Mashiur Rahman, told Prothom Alo, “We want to remain extremely cautious about the new applications to prevent any fraudulent entries. Therefore, the list has been sent to the district-level welfare and rehabilitation committees for verification. Only the names confirmed by them will be included in the MIS.”
Questions arise once again
Many new applicants have attached old medical records and photos from government hospitals. However, ministry officials say many applications lack clear evidence that the applicants were actually injured during the July uprising.
An official from the July Directorate told Prothom Alo, “Determining the actual list of those injured during the July events is complicated. Many applications include only verbal testimony or indirect evidence. Some have only the DC’s signature, while others only the Civil Surgeon’s. We are verifying these. Only those who were genuinely injured during the July uprising will be listed.”
Recognised “July fighters” receive monthly stipends and other state benefits. The government is also arranging apartments for them in Mirpur, Dhaka. A ministry official said that this incentive has prompted many people to falsely claim injuries. “Some applications clearly don’t seem genuine. That’s why we’re being extra careful this time,” the official added.
The July Memorial Foundation has also requested the July Directorate to remove several names from the list of injured persons. In a letter dated 4 September, the foundation’s chief executive, Kamal Akbar, mentioned one individual who was included as a “July fighter,” even though a committee report confirmed that he had not been injured during the uprising.
According to the July Directorate, many individuals managed to include their names in the list through fraudulent means despite not being injured. So far, the July Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation and the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs have identified 25 such false claimants. Following these allegations, the lists of martyrs and injured persons from the July uprising are now being reverified. The ministry has already instructed all Deputy Commissioners across the country to do so.
Under the Ordinance on the Welfare and Rehabilitation of July Martyrs’ Families and July fighters, 2025, anyone found attempting to become a “July fighter” using false information may face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 200,000 taka, or repayment of double the amount of any benefits received. However, no one has yet been prosecuted under this ordinance.