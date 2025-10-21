Over 1,500 new applications for recognition as ‘July fighters’

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has received over 1,500 new applications from individuals seeking recognition as “July fighters”.

These applicants claim to have sustained injuries during the July mass uprising and now seek to have their names included in the government’s official list. Once recognised, they will be eligible for monthly allowance and other state benefits.

Those who were unable to include their names as “July fighters” in the health directorate’s Management Information System (MIS) are mainly the ones now applying.

According to the government gazette, 836 people were martyred and 13,800 injured during the July mass uprising in 2024. However, questions have arisen regarding the accuracy of these figures.

Reports have also emerged that some individuals were listed as martyrs or injured despite not participating in the movement. As a result, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has decided to carefully verify all new applications.