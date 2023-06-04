Govt capable of implementing FY2023-24 budget: PM Hasina

"I want to say to these types of people that please keep in mind what you said last year and where today's Bangladesh has come from, please calculate and compare it," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that the price of each product across the globe has been raised due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia War and sanction-counter sanctions.

She said that prices of fuel oil, gas, food stuff, wheat, sugar and everything that Bangladesh is importing from other countries, have been increased along with the hike in transportation costs, which is mounting pressure on the country's economy.

"We've taken some initiatives to tackle the situation," she added.

At the ceremony, the prime minister flagged off the "Chilahati Express" which will run on the route six days a week. The capacity of the intercity train is 800 passengers.

Chilahati railway station is an important intersection in Nilphamari district as the Haldibari-Chilahati route was revived to resume rail communication between Bangladesh and India. Alongside goods-laden wagons, the inter-country Mitali Express is running on this route.

Principal secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the ceremony, while railway secretary Md Humayun Kabir delivered a welcome address. Railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan also spoke on the occasion.

A video documentary on the Bangladesh Railway (BR) was screened.