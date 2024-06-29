Tk 190m deposited in 18 bank accounts of in-laws of NBR’s Faisal

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigation traced around Tk 190 million in the bank accounts of the in-laws of National Board of Revenue’s (NBR) first secretary Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal.

The ACC investigation finds that a major portion of the money at 18 bank accounts of Faisal’s in-laws was withdrawn.

According to the ACC document submitted to the court, Faisal’s father-in-law Ahmmed Ali is a retired bank official and mother in law Momtaz Begum is a housewife.

ACC says Faisal kept his ill-gotten money earned through bribes and corruption in the bank accounts of his relatives too. Faisal kept a portion of his illegally earned money at his in-laws' accounts.