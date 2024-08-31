Economic reforms list long but some measures need to start now: Fahmida Khatun

Executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Fahmida Khatun said the list for the interim government for immediate and midterm measures is long but some of the measures have to start during its term.

She said the measures taken by the interim government should be carried out by the next government also when the new elected government will come.

“But the initiatives have to be taken now, and this is the time,” she said while speaking at a webinar, noting that the challenges for the interim government are humongous.

The economist said first of all, the interim government has to ensure political stability and also restore law and order situation because these are preconditions for economic prosperity and economic growth.