UN again expresses concern over mass arrest in Bangladesh

The United Nations (UN) has again expressed concerns over the mass arrest, as well as the overall situation in Bangladesh.
The UN secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said this in a press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.
Stephane Dujarric was asked on the Bangladesh government’s rejection of the secretary-general's calls to stop violence and excessive use of force, and detention.
The journalist pointed out tht the ruling party's secretary has said, UN is useless and has no other role in the world except to say some good words.
So what is your position as over 8,000 opposition protesters had been detained, and people are killed by the police?, he asked.
In reply, the spokesman said criticism of the UN is not new, and he thinks it's been framed in different times.
“On the situation in Bangladesh, I would refer you to what we've been saying for the last week, if not more, expressing our concern at the mass arrests and the general atmosphere,” he added.