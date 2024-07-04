New announcement likely on Bangladesh’s reserve crisis: Chinese envoy
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said Bangladesh has sought Beijing’s cooperation to meet the shortage of its foreign exchange reserves.
China might make a new announcement in this regard during prime minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to China.
The Chinese envoy said this at ‘DCAB talk’ at the National Press Club on Thursday morning.
Diplomatic Correspondent’s Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) hosted the event.
Yao Wen talked about various aspects of the relations between the two countries including the upcoming visit of the PM.
We have planned the development of Bangladesh’s southern region. A detailed announcement would be made on itYao Wen, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh
He said strategic development between the two countries would be stressed in the PM’s China visit.
“We have planned the development of Bangladesh’s southern region. A detailed announcement would be made on it,” he added.
Asked about the Chinese fund on the Teesta project, the Chinese envoy replied that Bangladesh would take decision about the Teesta project since the river falls in the boundary of Bangladesh. China has given a proposal to work on Teesta river management and Bangladesh opted to conduct a survey on it. China would show respect to any decision Bangladesh takes regarding this project.
Bangladesh PM’s upcoming China visit would open the door of immense possibility in political, economic and cultural fronts and will create a ‘win-win’ situation for both the countries, says the Chinese envoy
The Chinese envoy also said Bangladesh has been experiencing a political stability for a long time which is accelerating the growth of the country.
He said the Bangladesh PM’s upcoming China visit would open the door of immense possibility in political, economic and cultural fronts and will create a ‘win-win’ situation for both the countries.
Expressing hope that Bangladesh would get the membership of BRICS too, Yao Wen said China will assist Bangladesh in this end.
DCAB president Nurul Islam Hasib conducted the event while general secretary Ashiqur Rahman Opu delivered the welcome speech.