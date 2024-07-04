New announcement likely on Bangladesh’s reserve crisis: Chinese envoy

The Chinese envoy also said Bangladesh has been experiencing a political stability for a long time which is accelerating the growth of the country.

He said the Bangladesh PM’s upcoming China visit would open the door of immense possibility in political, economic and cultural fronts and will create a ‘win-win’ situation for both the countries.

Expressing hope that Bangladesh would get the membership of BRICS too, Yao Wen said China will assist Bangladesh in this end.

DCAB president Nurul Islam Hasib conducted the event while general secretary Ashiqur Rahman Opu delivered the welcome speech.